Indian Hotels to Dalmia Bharat Sugar: 3 stocks to trade ex-dividend today

Dividend Stocks: Indian Hotels, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Sagarsoft (India) Ltd are the stocks that will trade ex-dividend today, June 30.

Indian Hotels, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, and Sagarsoft had set June 20 as the record date for determining the list of eligible shareholders to receive dividends.

According to the T+1 settlement procedure, to be eligible to receive dividends, investors who wished to benefit from these firms' dividend announcements had to purchase shares of Indian Hotels, Dalmia Bharat Sugar, and Sagarsoft at least one day before the record date.

Dividend Payout and other details Indian Hotels Company Ltd.: The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹ 2.25 per equity share of ₹ 1 each for the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2025, at its meeting on May 5, 2025. The dividend announced amounts to 225%, considering the face value of the share. The approval of shareholders at the subsequent Annual General Meeting (AGM), which is scheduled for July 2025, will be sought for this dividend.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd.: The company had recommended a final dividend for the fiscal year 2024–2025, which is ₹1.50 for each equity share with a face value of ₹2. The dividend announced amounts to 75%, considering the face value of the share. At the next Annual General Meeting, the shareholders will need to approve the same.

Sagarsoft (India) Ltd.: The Board of Directors of SagarSoft has recommended for approval of the shareholders at their 29th Annual General Meeting, to be held in due course, a dividend of ₹2 per equity share (20%) on the 6,392,238 equity shares of ₹10 each of the company for the financial year 2024-25.