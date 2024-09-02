Indian Hume Pipe stock zooms over 14% to new record high on ₹859 crore order win

Indian Hume Pipe Company shares surged 15% after securing an 858.88 crore order for an irrigation project in Maharashtra. The company reported Q1FY25 income of 365.61 crore and net profit of 231.16 crore.

A Ksheerasagar
2 Sep 2024
Indian Hume Pipe stock zooms over 14% to new record high on ₹859 crore order win.(HTnews)

Shares of Indian Hume Pipe Company, which specializes in manufacturing, laying, and joining pipelines, surged 14.2% in early morning trade today, reaching an all-time high of 613.70 per share after securing a significant order.

In an exchange filing on Saturday, the company announced that it had received a Letter of Intent for an order worth 858.88 crore from the Tapi Irrigation Development Corporation, Jalgaon (Dhule Irrigation Project Circle), Maharashtra.

The order involves the execution of work on Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC), as well as the trial, testing, and commissioning of a gravity piped distribution network to irrigate a 26,907-hectare command area of Jamphal Dam under the Sulwade Jamphal Kanoli Lift Irrigation project, Tal. Shindkheda, Dist. Dhule.

The project also includes the operation and maintenance of the entire system for five years, according to the company's statement.

For the June ending quarter (Q1FY25), the company reported a total income of 365.61 crore as compared to 349.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. It posted an EBITDA of 259.57 crore and a net profit of 231.16 crore, up from 231.70 crores and 28.51 crore, respectively, in the same quarter last year.

Hume Pipe Company specializes in manufacturing, laying, and jointing pipelines made from various materials such as RCC pipes, steel pipes, prestressed concrete pipes, penstock pipes, bar-wrapped steel cylinder pipes (BWSC), and prestressed concrete cylinder pipes (PCCP). These pipelines support infrastructure development for drinking water, irrigation, sanitation, and sewerage projects.

In addition to its core business, the company also undertakes infrastructure development programs by executing turnkey water supply projects. These projects involve managing the entire process from the water source to distribution centers.

This includes constructing intake wells, water sumps, treatment plants, pumping stations, installing pumping machinery, and handling electro-mechanical works. The company also manages branch mains, ground-level reservoirs, and elevated reservoirs, ensuring complete water supply systems for various towns and villages across India.

Real estate segment gains momentum

The company has begun monetizing its land parcels, marking a new business segment that started in FY24. Two phases of a residential real estate project called "Dosti Greenscape," developed by Dosti Realty Ltd., have been launched on a revenue-sharing basis on the company's land in Hadapsar, Pune.

The entire project includes 12 residential towers with a total saleable area of approximately 14.77 lakh sq. ft. and a RERA carpet area of about 10.54 lakh sq. ft. Currently, three towers from Phase I and two towers from Phase II have been launched, comprising 507 flats with a RERA carpet area of approximately 4.37 lakh sq. ft. The revenue from the project will be shared in a 38:62 ratio between the company and Dosti Realty Ltd.

As of 31st July 2024, 361 flats with a sale value of 270 crore have been booked. According to the payment schedule from flat buyers, the company has received an advance of 37.77 crore as part of its share of the revenue, the company said in its Q1FY25 earnings report. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

