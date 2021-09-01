Indian indices may continue record run; Likhitha Infra, Shoppers Stop in focus

AU Small Finance Bank's stock was under pressure amid recent top level exits. The SFB clarified on the news around the resignation of Sumit Dhir as head of the bank's internal audit team. The lender said that Dhir remains on company rolls, while its relevant department was in touch with him for a possible retention after he expressed a desire to return to his hometown, Delhi, citing personal reasons. On 29 August, the lender disclosed that Alok Gupta would be leaving his role as chief risk officer.