Indian inflation data to fourth Covid wave — 5 triggers for market this week

1] Fourth Covid wave: Concerns of new Covid 19 cases have been increasing in India for last few days. Last week, there has been huge increase in new Covid cases in India as the figure stood at 36,267 on Friday 2022. In case of huge jump in number of new Covid cases in India, FIIs' selling may scale up higher leading sharp sell-off on the Dalal Street," said Jitendra Upadhyay, Sr. Equity Research Analyst at Bonanza Wealth Management.

