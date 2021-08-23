Indian investors traded global stocks for over $120 mn in March quarter: Report

“The average user on Stockal has about 7-8 stocks in his or her portfolio and the average portfolio value is 10,000 USD. Investors are diversifying away from tech stocks to pharma companies, airlines and companies that are expected to benefit from Biden’s infrastructure plan. The hit to Chinese tech stocks listed in the US has affected Indian investors but this has limited impact in a diversified portfolio. Users are increasingly looking for portfolios they can buy rather than constructing these from the ground up. We have partnered with institutions like Global X (owned by the international Mirae Asset Group) to offer such portfolios called ‘Stacks’," said Sitashwa Srivastava, Co-CEO, Stockal.

