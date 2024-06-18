Indian IPO market poised for strong growth as dust settles on election results
Summary
- India's IPO market is set for a boom with 55 companies planning to raise over ₹68,000 crore. Despite recent shareholder caution, robust investor interest and policy stability are expected to drive major deals
India's primary market will be abuzz with activity over the next few months, with 55 companies planning to raise over ₹68,000 crore through initial public offers (IPOs), according to data from primedatabase.com. In the current fiscal year so far, seven issues have mopped up ₹19,455 crore, while another five are set to hit the markets in June. This follows a robust 2023-24 when 76 companies went public, raising ₹61,922 crore. However, a record ₹1.1 trillion was garnered by 53 companies in FY22.