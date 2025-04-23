Markets
Big Four of Indian IT lose market share; HCL Tech's outlook offers little relief
Mayur Bhalerao 5 min read 23 Apr 2025, 11:26 AM IST
SummaryIndia's prized tech giants–HCLTech Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys Wipro–are losing their sway over stock markets, as their market footprint recedes.
India's prized tech giants are losing their sway over stock markets, as their market share shrinks. The combined market capitalisation of the top four IT firms– Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro–slipped to at least a year's low of 5.8% in early trade after an 8% surge in January.
