“Trump’s Make America Great Again initiative prompted stricter trade policies, leading to tariffs on several countries across sectorswhich could result in an economic slowdown of the US economy. This has indirectly impacted discretionary IT spending by US companies," said Verma. “The services sector is likely to be a key focus in Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA)negotiations between India and the US, as the imposition of tariffs could significantly impact the outlook for Indian IT companies."