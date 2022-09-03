This IT stock has issued bonus shares 5 times since 2004. Do you own?2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 11:27 AM IST
- The latest offering was in March 2019, when the Indian IT company offered its shareholders bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3
Indian IT major Wipro has been among the companies that has consistently rewarded its shareholders over the long term in a way of issuing bonus shares. The company has declared bonus issues five times since 2004. Bonus shares are fully paid additional shares issued by a company to its existing shareholders.