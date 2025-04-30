Mint Primer: What IT companies’ Q4 show means for investors
SummaryThe performance of major IT companies, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro, have been dissapointing in Q4 but there were pockets of opportunity available for nimble players.
Global macroeconomic headwinds, a once-in-a-generation technological shift, and a mercurial occupant of the White House – the Indian IT sector clearly has its plate full. The Q4FY25 earnings season has displayed all the pulls and pressures afflicting the country’s IT services industry as well as pockets of opportunity available for nimble players. Mint takes a look at IT companies’ Q4 numbers and what it means for investors.