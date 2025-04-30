Mint Primer: What IT companies’ Q4 show means for investors

What were the key reasons for the muted performance?

As highlighted by IT companies across the board, rising macroeconomic uncertainty and geopolitical tensions have emerged as key headwinds for global growth. US President Donald Trump’s tariff flip-flops, combined with a belligerent China’s refusal to back down from a trade war with the world’s largest economy, have ratcheted up risks of a global recession, impacting demand for IT services. Many clients in the US and EU – the major markets for India’s IT firms – are in a wait-and-watch mode.