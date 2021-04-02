Indian IT sector to surprise again; prefer Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS: Edelweiss

Edelweiss believes that a substantial shift from offline to online activities has accelerated the adoption of Cloud and Digital. It estimates that industry margins over the next five years would be at least 300 basis points (bps) higher than pre-pandemic levels led by WFH (or Work from Anywhere) savings and lower non-business travel costs. The gap between EBITDA and EBIT is set to reduce structurally owing to lower capex and facility spends.

