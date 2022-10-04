Indian IT stock's buyback of share starts today. 5 things you should know1 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 01:46 PM IST
- Indian IT stock's buyback of shares will remain open till 18th October 2022
Buyback of shares 2022: Indian IT company Quick Heal Technologies' buyback of shares has opened today. As per the earlier announcement made by the cybersecurity software company buyback of shares will remain open till 18th October 2022. The cybersecurity company has announced buyback of shares at a price of ₹300 per equity share.