Indian IT stock's buyback of share starts today. 5 things you should know

In latest exchange communication with stock market bourses, Quick Heals Technologies Ltd said, "In furtherance to our intimation dated July 21, 2022, the Company is undertaking the Buyback, in accordance with Article 9 of the Articles of Association of the Company and subject to the provisions of Section 68, 69, 70, 108 and 110 and all other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act"), the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014 (“Share Capital Rules"), the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 (“Management Rules"), the Securities Exchange and Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, (“Buyback Regulations"), including any statutory modification or re-enactment thereof for the time being in force."

