The AI scare has come knocking on the doors of Indian IT sooner than expected. Spooked by rapid advances in agentic AI, the Nifty IT has erased 20% of investor wealth this month, even as the broader market has remained flat.
Reports of SaaS’s death at the hands of AI have been greatly exaggerated
SummaryWhile markets panic over a potential 'AI apocalypse', a deeper look suggests that for India's IT giants, the threat actually conceals a massive opportunity.
