Reports of SaaS’s death at the hands of AI have been greatly exaggerated

Coforge, Hexaware, and Tech Mahindra derive the largest portion of their revenue from application services, according to aMint analysis of Gartner and Jefferies estimates. Their stocks have fallen as much as 33% over the past month. In contrast, giants like TCS, Wipro, and HCLTech were early movers in pivoting toward AI. Because they are less dependent on application services, their transition is expected to be smoother and less disruptive to their overall revenue, and their stocks have held up better amid the SaaS scare.