Mayhem for IT stocks as FIIs pull out big. What lies ahead?
Dipti Sharma 4 min read 12 Apr 2025, 05:45 AM IST
- India’s IT services sector could see second- or third-order ripple effects of the US’ trade war. But some analysts believe the worst may already have been priced into the valuations of domestic IT stocks. Should you buy?
After Tata Consultancy Services Ltd kicked off the earnings season with its slowest full-year revenue growth in four years, the big question now is whether the rest of the pack will echo the same story.
