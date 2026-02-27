India’s IT trade is changing—and alpha returns are no longer assured

“As for large-cap IT regaining favour as a defensive trade, I would be cautious on that,” said Kudva. He added that while earnings growth may remain decent, a PE re-rating looks unlikely. “The market has seen the best days of the outsourcing model, and without a credible new growth vector, these names are more likely to be capital-preserving rather than capital-compounding. They may hold up better on the way down, but I wouldn't call them a source of alpha from here.”