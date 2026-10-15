Indian IT stocks on fire due to anti-AI trade, focus on traditional tech firms; should investors buy more to make money?

IT Stocks to buy today | TCS share | HCL Tech share: Amid bloodbath in the Asian markets, the Indian stock market is witnessing strong buying since morning dealings. All IT stocks, except L&T Technology Services, are trading in the green territory with sizeable gains. IT major TCS shares are up by more than 2.50%, Tech Mahindra shares are up by near 3%, HCL Tech shares are up by more than 3%, Infosys shares are trading higher by around 2.25%, Wipro shares are also up by more than 1.50%. This has fuled the Nifty index by around 2.15%.

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Anti-AI trade triggers buying in IT stocks According to stock market experts, IT shares are rising because market is expecting AI-blowout after the Accenture guidance focusing on the traditional IT expenses in the next fiscal. This has spurt buying in the quality IT stocks, leading to sharp upside in the Nifty IT index, which is up by more than 2% on Thursday. They said that anti-AI trade in emerging markets is expected to attract FPIs to the Indian stock market, who had flown to other emerging markets like South Korea and Taiwan, a glaring example for Indian stock market rising despite bloodbath in the Asian markets today.

Experts also said that the Indian government has generated around $144 billion US Dollar through the FCNR bonds, which is now expected to boost the Indian Rupee against the major global currencies. So, boost in the Indian Rupee is expected to attract FPIs as they would be looking for the avenue for pumping money they are fishing out from the expected AI blowout.

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TCS, HCL Tech Q2 results 2026 Speaking on the reason for rally in the Indian IT stocks, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “Indian IT majors are rising because of the rising anti-AI trade in the emrging markets, especially in the Asian markets, where FPIs had flown junking the Indian stock market few years ago. This AI blowout triggered after the Accenture guidance, where IT spendings were increased in the next fiscal. This trigger worked further when TCS and HCL Tech reported improved margins and revenue in Q2 results 2026.”

Indian Rupee to regain its lost ground The SMC Global Securities expert further said that the Indian government has raised around $144 billion through FCNR bonds, which is expected to strengthen the Indian Rupee. However, more clarity on this is expected as these US dollars will attract an additional 6% return pressure on the Indian government. So, how they plan to use these FCNR bonds will be an important trigger for FPIs.

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IT stocks to buy today On IT stocks that one can buy today, Seema Srivastava recommended looking at large-cap IT stocks, saying, “One should look at large-cap IT stocks as they are expected to benefit more than the vendor IT companies in this anti-AI trade theme. TCS and HCL Tech have given better-than-expected Q2 results, and it can be taken as a long-term bet for wealth creation.”

TCS share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of TCS shares, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “TCS shares are looking bullish on the technical chart pattern. The stock has recently given a technical breakout at ₹2250. TCS share price has immediate support placed at ₹2260, and it may soon touch the ₹2450 to ₹2500 levels.”

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HCL Tech share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of the HCL Tech shares, Bagadia said, “The stock is looking bullish on the technical chart. It has given a technical breakout at ₹1380. HCL Tech's share price has strong support at ₹1320, and it may soon touch the ₹1450 and ₹1500 levels.”

Disclaimer: This story is for educational and informational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified financial experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).