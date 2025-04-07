After a strong run seen in 2023 and 2024, the rise mellowed with some profit-booking that dragged Zensar’s prices lower. However, the absence of selling interest has kept the stock holding on above important support regions. As can be observed from the higher timeframe charts, the reaction into the Gann 2x1 support trendline has kept the selling pressure at bay. This line will again come into contention and could act as an important zone in the coming week.