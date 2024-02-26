Indian manufacturing sector to be a major theme for next few years, says Ashutosh Tiwari of Equirus
Tiwari highlights the revival of asset-heavy sectors like real estate and power in the Indian manufacturing sector. He also mentions the impact of US inflation on rate cut expectations and advises caution in volatile markets.
Ashutosh Tiwari, Managing Director & Head - Institutional Equities at Equirus, believes that presently, investors should exercise caution and remain with companies whose valuations are not high, particularly in mid- and small caps, given that these values are at the higher end of the historical range.
