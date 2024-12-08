Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Indian market cap hits 2.03 lakh crore growth, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys shine, Bharti Airtel drops

Indian market cap hits ₹2.03 lakh crore growth, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys shine, Bharti Airtel drops

Shivangini

Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump 2 lakh crore; TCS, HDFC Bank lead gainers

Indian market hits 2.03 lakh crore growth, TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys Shine, Bharti Airtel drops

The combined market valuation of six out of the top 10 most-valued Indian companies soared by 2,03,116.81 crore last week, reflecting an optimistic sentiment on Dalal Street. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest gainers, riding the wave of a bullish trend that saw the BSE Sensex climbing 1,906.33 points (2.38 per cent) and the NSE Nifty advancing 546.7 points (2.26 per cent).

Top gainers

Among the gainers, TCS led the charge with its market capitalisation increasing by 62,574.82 crore, taking the company’s total valuation to 16,08,782.61 crore. HDFC Bank followed closely, adding 45,338.17 crore to its valuation, which now stands at 14,19,270.28 crore. Reliance Industries also recorded significant growth, with its market value rising by 26,185.14 crore to reach 17,75,176.68 crore, solidifying its position as the most valuable company in India.

Infosys saw its market capitalisation jump by 26,885.8 crore, bringing its valuation to 7,98,560.13 crore. State Bank of India (SBI) posted a gain of 22,311.55 crore, pushing its valuation to 7,71,087.17 crore, while ICICI Bank added 19,821.33 crore, taking its total market value to 9,37,545.57 crore.

However, not all companies in the top 10 performed positively. Bharti Airtel’s valuation declined by 16,720.1 crore, bringing its total market cap to 9,10,005.80 crore. ITC saw a drop of 7,256.27 crore, ending the week at 5,89,572.01 crore. Hindustan Unilever and LIC also saw minor declines, losing 2,843.01 crore and 1,265 crore, respectively.

Reliance Industries maintained its top position as the most valuable firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel. Infosys, SBI, LIC, ITC, and Hindustan Unilever rounded out the top 10 list.

The benchmark BSE Sensex edged down by 0.07% to close at 81,709.12, while the broader NSE Nifty slipped 0.12% to settle at 24,677.8. This movement came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a reduction in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) to improve liquidity but chose to keep interest rates unchanged.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee saw a marginal gain of 0.05% against the U.S. dollar, closing at 84.6875. The rupee's rise was supported by a weaker dollar and the RBI's decision to lower the CRR, which helped ease monetary conditions amidst concerns over slowing economic growth.

Shivangini

Shivangini tracks corporate actions and energy sector. She has a keen interest in markets and BFSI. She has been working as a business journalist for over 3 years. She pursued her PG Diploma in English Journalism from IIMC, Delhi. For story leads, you can reach her at Shivangini@htdigital.in or Tweet to @shivi_tweets.
