Indian market flat as losses in PSU banks offset the gains in auto, IT stocks2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 04:27 PM IST
- Top gainers on Sensex were Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, HCL Technologies and HDFC Bank. On the other hand, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Tata Steel and Kotak Bank were major losers on the index
The Indian benchmark indices - Nifty, Sensex - opened higher in the morning but as the day progressed pared those gains to end the day flat with positive bias as investors remained on the fence.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×