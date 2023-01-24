Indian market flat as losses in PSU banks offset the gains in auto, IT stocks

“The Nifty had a gap up opening on January 24 and crossed the swing high of 18,184, however couldn’t sustain in the higher territory. The hourly upper Bollinger Band has become flat & is keeping pressure on the higher side. As a result, the Nifty stayed back into the brief consolidation mode. It is forming a base near the key hourly & the daily moving averages," said Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}