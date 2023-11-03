Indian market likely to double in 5 years, says Manish Jain of Ambit Asset Management
Manish Jain, Fund Manager, Coffee Can PMS, Ambit Asset Management, believes that the Indian market can double in the next 5 years. With the economy seemingly growing in the high single digits to low double digits steadily, the Nifty EPS should grow at a steady double-digit pace sustainably, he said in an interview with LiveMint. He also favours equity over debt, saying it is the best vehicle to create long-term wealth. Don't get swayed by near-term momentum and always aim for long-term wealth creation by investing in quality businesses, Jain advised investors.
