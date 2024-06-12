Indian market likely to react to US Fed outcome, to remain volatile, say analysts
Given these mixed signals, markets will likely react to the Fed meeting outcome in early trades on Thursday, potentially setting the tone for the day, said Ajit Mishra - SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
The US Federal Reserve is poised to announce its key policy decision later today, with significant anticipation surrounding the central bank's timing for potential interest rate cuts for the remainder of the year.
