Indian market reclaims 5th spot in world stocks as Adani claws back
- India’s market capitalization stood at $3.15 trillion on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
India has reclaimed fifth place among the world’s top equity markets by value after being briefly usurped by France during a selloff of Adani Group shares.
