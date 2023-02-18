Emkay's note explained that for the fiscal year FY24, India's GDP growth is expected to be in the range of 6.00% to 6.50%, and this rate of growth is comparatively higher when we look at it in a broader context. The overall demand scenario is also likely to be good with the urban demand in a robust form and rural demand may be sluggish owing to the high price level encountered in the last one and a half years.