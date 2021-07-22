Indian markets are entering a new era with several new-age tech companies preferring to list domestically, said Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) chairman Ajay Tyagi.

Following a robust response to Zomato’s public offering, which was subscribed by over 40 times, many startups such as Paytm, MobiKwik, PolicyBazar, CarTrade and Nykaa are planning to list on the Indian stock markets.

“Our markets offer as attractive a fundraising proposition as any overseas market," Tyagi said during his keynote address at the Second Annual Capital Market Conference organized by National Institute of Capital Market, an educational arm of Sebi. The theme was “Investors’ interest and innovative instruments".

“It also needs to be acknowledged that by the very nature, the markets are forward-looking and the investments take into account future growth prospects. Add to this, the regulator’s effort in terms of continuous dialogue with stakeholders to bring required regulatory changes, rationalizing procedures and maintaining trust in the market," he said.

Tyagi said there was a need to sustain retail investors’ interest in the markets after their overwhelming participation in Indian securities in recent times. “The task before us is to sustain growing investors’ interest by maintaining market integrity, simplifying processes, ensuring robust risk management, introducing new products and increasing awareness," he added.

