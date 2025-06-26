Indian markets closed with strong gains for third day, bullish sentiments back says experts

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 26 (ANI): The Indian stock markets on Thursday ended with sharp gains, witnessing Nifty 50 at National Stock Exchange (NSE) reclaiming its highest closing level in nearly nine months.

AT the end of the trading session, Nifty was up 304.25 points or 1.21 per cent at 25,549 while the BSE Sensex climbed 1,000.36 points or 1.21 per cent, reaching at 83,755.87.

The Indian market rallied for the third straight session due to the easing tensions in the Middle East.

"The index not only crossed the psychological mark of 25500 but also sustained above it, registering its highest daily close since October 2024. This move indicates a potential shift in momentum and growing bullish sentiment in the market," said Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical Research and Derivatives at SBI Securities.

Among the index constituents, Shriram Finance, Jio Financial Services, and Bajaj Finance emerged as the top gainers, while Dr Reddy's and Tech Mahindra were the major losers.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metal, Nifty Oil & Gas, and Nifty Financial Services outperformed, whereas Nifty Media and Nifty Realty closed in the red.

Despite the strong performance in the frontline indices, broader markets underperformed. Both Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 showed subdued movement, reflecting selective participation.

Furthermore, the Advance/Decline ratio remained flat, suggesting the rally lacked broad-based support across the wider market.

The market experts say that the benchmark index Nifty finally gave a breakout from its 31-day consolidation range on the June monthly expiry day.

On the daily chart, it formed a sizeable bullish candle, reinforcing the strength of the breakout, the experts said, adding that the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) has broken out of a Symmetrical Triangle pattern, indicating a surge in bullish momentum.

Observing the markets, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities, said, "We believe that the intraday market texture is bullish, but due to temporary overbought conditions, we could see range-bound activity in the near future. For day traders, buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy."

"The benchmark index reflected strong investor confidence, underpinned by the apparent stability of the Middle East ceasefire, which has eased concerns over potential supply chain disruptions," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.