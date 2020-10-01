Indian markets excited about a second stimulus: Nirali Shah of Samco Securities

October has brought with it some encouraging auto sales numbers and stellar IPO listings. Maruti’s 30.8% YoY growth and Bajaj Auto’s 10% rise in sales have also added fuel to the bull’s party. A growth to this capacity is being observed in the auto space after a long time. But investors should not read too much into these numbers yet. Because on the face of it, these growth numbers might seem positive, however there are a couple of factors such as pent-up demand, attractive rebates offered by dealers to get rid of the piling inventory which have led to this demand. Investors are advised to remain wary while picking up stocks from the automobile space and wait for an update on the scrappage policy, relief in terms of GST, renewed lending by financial institutions and any new stimulus to address its woes.