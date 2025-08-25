Indian markets like a spring, could rally sharply once uncertainties clear, says Bajaj Finserv's Nimesh Chandan
Srushti Vaidya , Dipti Sharma 9 min read 25 Aug 2025, 05:40 AM IST
Summary
As uncertainties ease, India isn’t much hit by tariffs, and domestic demand measures are kicking in. That sets the stage for foreign money to return, says Nimesh Chandan of Bajaj Finserv AMC
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian markets today are like a compressed spring and “once uncertainties like tariffs clear, we could see a sharp rally", according to the investment head of Bajaj Finserv Asset Management Co (AMC).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story