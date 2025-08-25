You mentioned the triggers driving growth, but what factors do you see that could hold back the markets?

We mainly track two areas—employment and inflation. Any red flags there could hurt the economy. Right now, both look healthy. Job indices and PMIs (purchasing managers indices) are strong, inflation is below estimates, giving the government and RBI (Reserve Bank of India) room to focus on growth. Yes, there are job cuts in IT and low household savings, which may strain some segments. But GCCs (global capability centres) are expanding, and IT hiring continues there. And overall, these look more short-term. As the economy takes off, we expect sequential improvements. So, am I worried? No.