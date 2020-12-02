Indian markets likely to be choppy Wednesday; Asian peers mixed

MUMBAI: Indian equities are expected to be choppy on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening of domestic benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Nifty had closed at 13,109.05, up 140.10 points or 1.08% and the BSE Sensex had ended at 44,655.44, up 505.72 points or 1.15%

Asian markets were mixed in early deals on Wednesday after Wall Street indices closed at record highs as investors grow increasingly hopeful about a vaccine to combat the pandemic and an economic recovery.

Pfizer Inc and Germany's BioNTech have sought emergency approval of their vaccine candidate from the European regulator on Tuesday. Competitor Moderna Inc also applied for emergency approval from the European regulator on Tuesday. Pfizer and BioNTech said their vaccine could be launched in the European Union as early as this month, though a European regulator clouded the schedule when it said it would complete its review of their vaccine by 29 December.

Back home, the Tata group is in advanced talks to buy around 80% in BigBasket for around $1.3 billion, valuing India’s largest online grocer at around $1.6 billion, according to a Mint report.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) are investigating whether some large shareholders of Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) bought shares of the troubled lender through proxy entities beyond the regulatory cap in the middle of its search for a buyer, according to a Mint report.

Bajaj Auto Ltd is looking to access electric vehicle (EV) technologies through a proposed restructuring of its joint venture (JV) with Pierer Industrie AG in Austrian motorcycle maker KTM AG, a senior executive at India’s fourth-largest two-wheeler maker said on Tuesday.

In the primary market, initial public offering (IPO) of Burger King India Ltd will open for subscription on Wednesday. The company held by QSR Asia aims to raise ₹810 crore through three-day share sale with a price band of ₹59-60 a piece. Despite the strict lockdown hitting restaurant sectors across the world, analysts feel that the growth prospect of Burger King India Ltd is strong.

The dollar fell on Tuesday to its lowest level in more than 2.5 years as investor appetite for risk increased.

Oil prices extended losses to a second day on Tuesday after OPEC and its allies left markets in limbo by postponing a formal meeting to decide whether to lift output in January.

US crude recently fell 0.54% to $44.31 per barrel and Brent was at $47.25, down 1.32% on the day.

Reuters contributed to the story.

