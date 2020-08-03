Indian markets likely to be volatile; auto and financial stocks in focus

Shares of auto companies will be in focus today. According to industry experts, automobile sales in India will likely stay in the slow lane for some time despite a rise in sales in July, given the uncertainties over demand. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s top carmaker, posted a 1.8% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in local sales to 100,000 units in July. This was driven by a 49% jump in sales of entry-level cars such as Alto and S-Presso, and 26% in utility vehicles such as Vitara Brezza and Ertiga.