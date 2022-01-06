Indian markets log first decline of 2022 on Fed’s hawkish stance

Analysts at Reliance Securities are optimistic that an all-round calibrated economic recovery is on the cards, though the timing remains highly uncertain. "Our year-end 2022 target for Nifty is 20,000 at 22 times FY24 earnings. We expect Nifty to enjoy premium valuation for the next 1-2 years on the back of higher earnings CAGR (before reaching stable earnings pace of growth), as India becomes a preferred destination for global manufacturing, going ahead. This trend would continue over the next 4-5 years, supported by China+1 policy and the government’s support for various industries. Our 2022 year-end target of 20,000 for Nifty implies a 13% return from the current levels," said the brokerage firm.