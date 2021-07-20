Indian markets lower tracking global sell-off

"The Q1 result season has been a mixed bag so far and has led to sector /stocks specific action which is likely to continue. Also, it may provide investors with some insights into the scale of economic recovery through the management commentaries. The market has been consolidating near its life highs for the last couple of weeks. While the declines are being bought into, follow-up is missing at higher levels suggesting some fatigue creeping in," said Siddhartha Khemka, head - retail research, Motilal Oswal Financial.