Indian markets may be volatile; Vedanta, HUL, Bajaj Finance shares in focus

MUMBAI: Indian stockmarkets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday while trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening of benchmark indices.

On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex had ended at 40,544.37, up 112.77 points or 0.28%. The Nifty was at 11,896.80, up 23.75 points or 0.20%.

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday as renewed hopes for a new round of US stimulus drew money into equities from government debt.

The yuan surged to the strongest level against the dollar in more than two years on growing optimism about China's economy and speculation that a victory for US Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden next month will lead to better Sino-US ties.

Benchmark US Treasury yields hit a four-month high and the yield curve steepened on expectations for more US fiscal spending, but some investors remain cautious about the chances of a deal before the US presidential election on 3 November.

The White House and Democrats in the US Congress moved closer to agreement on a new coronavirus relief package on Tuesday as President Donald Trump said he was willing to accept a large aid bill despite opposition from his own Republican Party.

Back home, the board of Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday declared an interim dividend of ₹21.30 per share amounting to ₹9,000 crore. Part of the dividend will go to Vedanta Limited which holds 64.92% in the company.

Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), and US-based Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. will develop 5G solutions to fast track the roll out of indigenous 5G network infrastructure and services in India.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Tuesday said the worst of the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is over as India’s largest household goods maker reported an 8.7% increase in quarterly profit.

Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, UltraTech Cement, DB Corp and Colgate Palmolive will report September quarter earnings today.

Meanwhile, the US dollar hit a one-month low against a basket of major currencies as investors awaited the outcome of the fiscal stimulus talks and as coronavirus cases spiked in Europe.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit a four-month high of 0.8060% and the yield curve reached the steepest level in more than four months on hopes lawmakers could agree on a stimulus package.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday after a surprise climb in US crude stockpiles added to concerns about a global supply glut.

Brent crude futures fell 0.56% to $42.92 a barrel while U.S. crude futures slipped by 0.55% to $42.92 per barrel.

Reuters contributed to the story.

