Indian markets may continue to consolidate; Jet Airways, PSU banks in focus

Back home, the consortium comprising asset management firm Kalrock Capital and entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan, who are currently awaiting an approval from The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to restart operations at Jet Airways (India) Ltd, plan to keep the airline operating as a publicly listed company. The consortium hopes to restart operations within four to six months of getting an approval from the tribunal, which is set to hear the resolution plan on Monday.

