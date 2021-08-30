Indian markets may open higher; Airtel in focus

The much-awaited GDP data for the June-ended quarter is due on Tuesday evening. The headline figures won’t reflect the shock of the second covid-19 wave, given the ultra-low base. Most forecasts peg year-on-year GDP growth at around 18-22%. The sequential figure could provide a more reliable picture: they predict around a 15% contraction, much softer than the 24.4% hit during the first wave of 2020.

