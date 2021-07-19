Mumbai: Indian share markets saw a gap-down opening on Monday tracking losses in Asian stocks. HDFC twins were the biggest laggards on the benchmark indices.

At 9.30am, the benchmark Sensex was down 0.67% at 52783 points while Nifty lost 0.65% to 15820 points.

Asian shares slipped to a one-week low on Monday, while safe-haven assets, including the yen and gold, edged higher amid fears of rising inflation and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The first-quarter earnings season has started off on a strong note and will providing support to Indian markets, analysts said. Since the restrictions to contain covid infection this time around were localized and less stringent against the lockdown last year, the impact in 1QFY22 seems to be contained, they said.

Analysts expect earnings momentum to accelerate in FY22 as the pace of vaccinations picks up and the economy opens up further.

"Going forward, Indian markets would keep an eye on US economic recovery and signals from the Fed, commodity prices, pace of vaccination process in India, unlock measures by various states, GST collections, monsoon development pan India and consistency of reforms from the government", said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice president, equity technical research at Kotak Securities.

Meanwhile, oil prices tumbled more than 1% globally after an agreement over the weekend within the Opec+ group of producers to boost output at a time when the outlook for demand is still cloudy.

Global economic growth is beginning to show signs of fatigue while many countries, particularly in Asia, are struggling to curb the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus and have been forced into some form of lockdown. The spectre of elevated inflation, which the market has long feared, is also haunting investors.





