Indian markets outperform most peers during a period 1 month, I year, 3 years and 5 years period- Reports
India’s Sensex stood 5th among 45 nations by 3-year CAGR (18.8%) and 5th by 5 year returns of 10.9% as per Sriram BKR, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Indian markets have been outperforming many of the global indices during 2023 led by superior economic growth outlook even though challenges are posed by the rising interest rates in developed countries and geopolitical conflicts in various parts of the world.
