Indian markets have been outperforming many of the global indices during 2023 led by superior economic growth outlook even though challenges are posed by the rising interest rates in developed countries and geopolitical conflicts in various parts of the world.

The Indian equity markets have also been outperformers compared to most of the key global markets even if the returns were considered for a longer period of up to five years.

Key Equity Index Performance of countries across the world as of September-2023 showed that 15 out of 45 nations’ equity indices were at or near 5-year highs, as per data analyzed by Sriram BKR, Senior Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services. Two nations were near 5-year lows.

The prominent point of the study however remained that India’s Sensex stood 5th among 45 nations gaining 18.8% on a 3-year CAGR basis and 5th by 5 year returns of 10.9%. CAGR stands for Compound annual growth rate.

On 3-year basis returns by Argentina, Turkey Nigeria and UAE were ahead of India.

On a one-year basis also the returns by the Sensex till September-2023 stood at 14.6%.

World average for the year ending September’2023 stood at 22.2%, with higher contribution from Argentina and Turkey. Excluding both nations, the average was up 12.3%.

Meanwhile in the month of September India’s Sensex returns though were impacted by extreme volatility and sell off seen in the global markets. The higher interest rate expectations for a longer period in the US meant that the US Bond yields rose, and the dollar index also strengthened, making equity investments in emerging markets less attractive. The foreign portfolio investors were seller in most of the emerging markets including India. In the backdrop the rise in Sensex that gained by 1.5%, still looked reasonable. Though it’s performance was was ranked 7th overall as per data analyzed by Sriram, however It ranked 2nd out of 14, in the Asia-Pacific region.

Notably the World average of 45 nation’s equity indices stayed negative by 1.8% in September’2023.

10 out of 45 nations’ widely tracked equity indices (22% of the universe) had gains during the month by an average of 2.3% & 78% nations’ indices dropped by an average of 3.0%.

