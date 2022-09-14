Indian markets fall less than global peers. Should you buy on dips?2 min read . Updated: 14 Sep 2022, 09:51 AM IST
- Indian stock market indices Sensex and Nifty are down less than 1% despite global markets being in a sea of red
As Indian stock markets started this current leg of rally from close to 15,000 levels (Nifty) in June, buy-on-dips approach has paid good dividends. With Fed meeting scheduled later this month and global markets seeing a selloff after hot US inflation report, VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, suggests retail investors avoid aggressive buy-on-dips approach for the time being even though Indian markets continued to outperform global peers. The Nifty was today down 0.8% to 17,900 levels even though global markets were in a sea of red. The Sensex was down nearly 600 points.