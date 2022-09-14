Indian markets fall less than global peers. Should you buy on dips?

“The 4.32% and 5.12% cut in S&P 500 and Nasdaq overnight again reminds us that there is more uncertainty about inflation and growth and more volatility ahead for markets. The worse-than-expected CPI inflation data in the US, despite cooling gas prices, was a surprise. Now the market fears that inflation is getting entrenched and an ultra-hawkish Fed might trigger a hard landing for the US economy. This thinking too, might change when new data emerges," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.