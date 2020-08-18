Indian markets rally 50% from March lows

“Polarization remains the persistent theme – the top-15 stocks within the Nifty-50 are reflecting Nifty levels of 15,000 while the next-35 stocks are languishing near the 8,400 levels. In an era where growth is scary, we believe such polarization and divergence may persist till earnings see broad-based recovery. Thus, we continue to believe that any further upside from here would now rest on the inter-play of the Health crisis and speed of demand recovery," analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said.