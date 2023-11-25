Indian markets rally for the fourth consecutive week, IPOs steal the spotlight
Nifty 50 and S&P BSE recorded modest gains as the Indian markets traded within a range with a positive bias. Sectors like Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma achieved new all-time highs, while mid and small caps continued to surge.
Indian markets retained their positive trajectory, closing the last week in the green, marking the fourth straight weekly gain. Despite this upward move, markets exhibited a confined trading range with an optimistic undertone. Analysts attribute this trend to the prevalence of profit booking, driven by a notable shift in investor attention towards the primary market, marked by a series of eagerly awaited IPOs scheduled for the week.
