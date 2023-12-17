Indian markets record the longest weekly winning streak in six years
Indian benchmark indices extend their bull run for seventh consecutive week, reaching all-time highs on the back of potential rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve, surge in industrial production, falling crude oil prices, and sustained FPI inflows.
In a triumphant display of resilience, Indian benchmark indices powered through the previous week, extending their unyielding bullish run for the seventh consecutive week. This represents the longest weekly advance in last six years.
