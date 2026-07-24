Indian markets remain resilient despite student protests, but risks remain

Student protests sweeping parts of New Delhi have emerged as a political challenge for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but they have yet unsettle the country's financial markets. Despite days of demonstrations, investors have largely remained calm, with equities holding steady and key market indicators showing little sign of stress.

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The India VIX, a measure of implied volatility for stocks, is below the level on June 6 when the demonstrations started and is trading in a narrow range, according to a report by Bloomberg News.

The rupee has slipped 0.3% this week, nearing a record low, though its movement was largely driven by the oil-price outlook rather then concerns over the protests. Meanwhile, the 10-year bond yield is capped below 7% amid foreign inflows.

“Markets are neither nationalist nor loyal to any government or ideology. They are loyal only to profits and the ability to generate returns,” Phanisekhar Ponangi, co-founder of Mumbai-based investment firm Mavenark Advisors, told Bloomberg News. “The current student protests do not qualify as an event that creates either significant greed or fear among investors.”

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Key risks markets are watching For now, markets are more concerned about whether the protests weaken the government's political position or delay key legislation progresses, traders and economists told the news agency.

However, investor sentiment could come under pressure if authorities launch a severe crackdown or if the protests spread across the country, increasing concerns over political and economic stability.

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With the first major state election is only due next year, signals about the path ahead may emerge from the ongoing parliament session where the government and opposition are locked in an impasse.

While Modi’s administration said it is willing to debate allegations of exam-paper leaks and potential education reforms, the opposition is insisting that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must first resign.

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What is the protest all about? The protests began after a leak of the national medical entrance exam paper sparked demands for government accountability and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The paper leak prompted a retest and allegedly led to student deaths by suicide, the news agency reported.

Thousands of students have been demonstrating in New Delhi, with tensions escalating after activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was on a hunger strike in support of the students, was taken to a hospital against his will last week. Police also used batons and tear gas against protesters marching toward Parliament on July 20.

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The Indian markets were already among Asia’s worst performers this year as a spike in crude prices after the US-Iran war in West Asia increased inflationary pressures. Foreign funds are also on course for their biggest annual selloff, having withdrawn almost $27 billion in 2026, though selling has abated in recent weeks.

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a report Wednesday that the economy remains resilient, with the immediate risks stemming from renewed uncertainty in the Middle East and a deficient monsoon that has delayed crop sowing.

Modi also made sought to defuse public anger, posting a video on his X account in the late hours of Thursday, saying the paper leak was “not a trivial matter,” the culprits had been caught and his government is pushing for “fast-track courts and stringent punishments.”

The protestors’ spokesman said the group’s “demands remain the same” and the demonstrations would continue until they are met.



(with inputs from Bloomberg News)