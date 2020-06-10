MUMBAI: Indian markets are expected to be cautious following global cues, with the SGX Nifty trends indicating a gap up opening of Sensex and Nifty.

Asian equities were mixed on Wednesday after most US stocks pared gains made during a recent rally, although the Nasdaq benchmark reached its second straight day of a record high as oil prices rose.

Investors exercised caution, with focus on the US Federal Reserve, which wraps up its two-day meeting later on Wednesday. No major policy announcements are expected from the Fed, but the US central bank will issue its first economic projections since December. Investors will be watching as the Fed attempts to gauge the economic cost of widespread pandemic-related lockdownsas well as any hints of future stimulus.

The Nasdaq's 0.3% gain came on the back of strong gains in tech-related shares. Apple, up 3.2%, gave the Nasdaq its biggest boost on Tuesday. However, the Dow and S&P 500 both fell. Financial and industrial shares, which have been among stocks that have surged in recent weeks on hopes of an improved economic outlook were the biggest drags on the S&P 500 on Tuesday.

Back home, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday asked state-run banks to help businesses with loan requirements even as credit growth is expected to plunge this fiscal as the national lockdown had brought economic activity to a near halt. In a meeting with heads of state-run banks, Sitharaman also asked lenders to continue their focus on sanctioning loans to small businesses, under the recently announced emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS).

Indian Railways’ freight revenue declined by over a third in April and May, as the coronavirus-led lockdown brought the economy to a standstill. In April-May, earnings from movement of goods declined 38% year-on-year to ₹13,436 crore, railway ministry data showed. Freight traffic volume was down 28% during the period under consideration to 149 million tonne (mt).

Hero MotoCorp Ltd on Tuesday reported a 15% drop in fiscal-fourth quarter profit because of coronavirus-related disruptions. Net profit fell to ₹620.71 crore for the quarter ended 31 March from ₹730.32 crore in the year earlier, the company said. Net sales during the period fell by 21% from a year earlier to ₹6,238.39 crore as a consequence of the 25.7% decrease in vehicle sales during the quarter to 132,300 units.

Private sector lender Yes Bank on Tuesday said Madhu Kapur and other family members have withdrawn their petition from the Bombay high court after having fought it since 2013.

Meanwhile, oil prices closed higher as concerns about a resurgence in coronavirus cases were offset by recent commitments from the major oil producers to rein in production. Brent oil futures rose 38 cents to settle at $41.18 a barrel, while US crude settled up 75 cents at $38.94.

In currency markets, the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc both gained against the dollar for a second straight day this week. The yen rose to one-week highs against the greenback, while the Swiss franc climbed to its highest in more than two months versus the greenback.

The declines weighed on the broader emerging markets shares benchmark, which was up 0.2%. The broader Latin American shares benchmark was down 0.85%.

Gold jumped 1.2% on Tuesday as investors sought refuge in the safe-haven asset as they await remarks from the Fed meeting. US gold futures settled up 1% to $1,721.90 an ounce.

Reuters contributed to the story.

