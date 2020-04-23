Indian markets seen steady; Asian shares edged up as oil prices rebound

Indian stock markets are likely to remain steady in Thursday’s trading session tracking gains in global peers. Asian stocks edged higher in the early deals after rebounding crude prices and the promise of more US government aid to ease the economic pain inflicted by the covid-19 crisis helped calm global equity markets.

Better-than-expected US corporate earnings also lifted equities, analysts said, prompting investors to edge out of perceived safe-haven assets like US Treasuries on Wednesday.

On Wall Street, all 11 S&P 500 sector indices traded higher as the US Senate unanimously approved the new relief package, adding to trillions of dollars in stimulus that have helped Wall Street rebound from its March lows.

The House of Representatives is expected on Thursday to clear the relief, which would be the fourth coronavirus measure passed by Congress, and would boost the overall federal financial response to almost $3 trillion.

In Europe, traders were buoyed after Italy breezed through a major debt sale on Tuesday and speculation continued that the European Central Bank would provide more support measures.

Still, it may take European Union countries until the summer if not longer to agree on how to finance aid to help economies recover from the pandemic as major disagreements persist, a bloc official said on Wednesday.

Back home, a key economic advisory council of the Union government will meet this week to brainstorm the public spending needed to revive the economy amid mounting demands for a fiscal stimulus.

After mounting an effort to rescue Yes Bank last month, three private sector lenders have already sold part of their stakes between 17 March and 31 March, showed shareholding data from BSE.

The highest number of shares were sold by Federal Bank at 5.86 crore, followed by Kotak Mahindra Bank at 4.72 crore and IDFC First Bank at 4.02 crore shares. While Federal Bank’s stake in Yes Bank declined 47 basis points (bps) to 1.92% as on 31 March, Kotak Mahindra Bank’s stake fell 37 bps to 3.61% and IDFC First Bank’s stake declined 32 bps to 1.67% between 17-31 March, the data showed.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, Religare Securities and PCS Securities Ltd jointly moved the Bombay high court on Wednesday against Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) settling crude oil contracts at minus ₹2,884 a barrel, following the historic crash in US oil prices on Monday.

Brent oil rose more than 7%, after earlier in the day touching its lowest level since 1999, on the prospects for further production cuts to reduce the glut in the oil market, sending the S&P 500 energy index up 3.6%.

US crude was trading up 4.72% to $14.43 per barrel.

Dozens of vessels have been booked in recent days to store at least 30 million barrels of jet fuel, gasoline and diesel at sea, as on-land tanks are full or already booked, according to traders and shipping data reviewed by Reuters.

US storage onshore is swiftly filling, with inventories now at 518.6 million barrels, not far from an all-time record.

The dollar index rose 0.259%, with the euro down 0.13% to $1.0808.

The Canadian dollar fell 0.14% versus the greenback at 1.42 per dollar after the nation's death toll from the covid-19 rose by less than 10% for the third day in a row, data showed on Wednesday, and some provinces prepared to start lifting shutdowns imposed to fight the outbreak.

Gains in the oil market helped draw investors into riskier assets, pulling government bond yields higher.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 4/32 in price to yield 0.6175%, from 0.619%.

(Reuters contributed to the story)