Indian markets seen subdued on sell-off in global peers; Airtel, Jet in focus

Back home, state-owned Bank of Baroda on Thursday, in a notice to exchanges, said its board has approved raising up to Rs4,500 crore from institutional investors through a so-called qualified institutional placement. The floor price of the qualified institutional placement is fixed at Rs85.98 per share, a 4.36% discount to its Thursday's closing price. The stock closed at Rs89.90 on the BSE, up 1.2% from its previous close.